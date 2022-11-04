Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Headwater Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Headwater Exploration Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CDDRF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. 11,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,369. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

