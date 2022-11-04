Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Healthcare Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. Healthcare Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 122.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.
Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of HR opened at $19.87 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.
Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.