Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. Healthcare Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 122.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of HR opened at $19.87 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $240,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

