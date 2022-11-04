Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PEAK. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.33.

PEAK stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

