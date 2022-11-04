HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) PT Lowered to €47.00

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($54.00) to €47.00 ($47.00) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HLFFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €75.00 ($75.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on HelloFresh from €44.00 ($44.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on HelloFresh from €84.00 ($84.00) to €58.00 ($58.00) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cheuvreux downgraded HelloFresh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HelloFresh from €34.00 ($34.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HelloFresh presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

HelloFresh Price Performance

Shares of HLFFF opened at $21.31 on Monday. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

