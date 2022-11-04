Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

