Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Holdings Lifted by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,996,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,026 shares during the period. Herbalife Nutrition comprises approximately 7.0% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned about 2.78% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $61,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,014,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife Nutrition

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares in the company, valued at $171,710,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Up 1.1 %

HLF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. 41,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLF. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

