Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Hidigital btc token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.63 or 0.00017470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hidigital btc has a market cap of $7.62 billion and $2,201.00 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hidigital btc has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,608.85 or 0.31724673 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012391 BTC.

Hidigital btc Profile

Hidigital btc’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hidigital btc is hdbtc.io.

Hidigital btc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.6300156 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $74,753.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hidigital btc directly using US dollars.

