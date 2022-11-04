Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.63.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HLT opened at $128.50 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.44 and its 200 day moving average is $130.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

