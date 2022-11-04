Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Stock Performance

HMLP opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

