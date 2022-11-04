Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Höegh LNG Partners Stock Performance
HMLP opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39.
Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Höegh LNG Partners
Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile
Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.
