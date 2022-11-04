Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOLX. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average is $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $80.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

