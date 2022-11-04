holoride Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $56.83 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. holoride has a market cap of $56.83 million and $706,935.00 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, holoride has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,649.05 or 0.07691421 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00091801 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00071029 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001956 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00026747 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000298 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.14052924 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $413,789.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

