HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Scott M. Boggs Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) Director Scott M. Boggs bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.52 per share, with a total value of $11,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $662,534.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $446.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.39%.

HMST has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HomeStreet to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

