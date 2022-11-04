Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 87.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.5%.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN remained flat at $13.15 during midday trading on Friday. 1,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,052. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $333.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 15.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.