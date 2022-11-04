Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 87.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRZN shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

