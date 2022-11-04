Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.71. 769,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,548,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houston American Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 42.33 and a current ratio of 42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

