Hovde Group Lowers Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target to $34.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Hovde Group to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SBCF traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.11. 423,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,141. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 60.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter worth $609,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 38.6% in the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 150,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter worth $475,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

