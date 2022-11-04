H&R Block, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

H&R Block has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. H&R Block has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H&R Block to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

HRB stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 1,509.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in H&R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,443,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

