Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $650.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $552.39.

Humana Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $3.62 on Thursday, hitting $559.38. 23,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,201. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

