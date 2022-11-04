Humankind Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 32.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.39.

Humana Price Performance

Humana Announces Dividend

NYSE HUM opened at $563.00 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $501.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.74. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.