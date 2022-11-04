HUNT Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. One HUNT token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001740 BTC on major exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $71.99 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,597.53 or 0.31755683 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012402 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,968,037 tokens. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

