Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71, RTT News reports. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Huntsman Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Insider Transactions at Huntsman

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

In other news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,128.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

