Huobi Token Price Reaches $8.55 on Top Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $41.83 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for $8.55 or 0.00041127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,597.53 or 0.31755683 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012402 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

