Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.97

Shares of Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.97 and traded as low as $27.55. Hyundai Motor shares last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 400 shares.
Hyundai Motor Stock Up 2.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following business areas: Vehicle, Financial and Others. The Vehicle division offers motor vehicles. The Financial division provides financing, leasing and credit cards. The Other division includes manufacture of railways.
