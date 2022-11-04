IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.74-$7.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.37 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $476.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $371.79. 560,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,340. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $664.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.48 and a 200 day moving average of $369.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

See Also

