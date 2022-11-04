IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$44.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IGM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.10.

Shares of IGM stock traded up C$2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$37.77. 205,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,822. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.79. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$33.45 and a 12-month high of C$51.68. The stock has a market cap of C$8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$824.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$824.00 million. On average, analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.7099998 EPS for the current year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

