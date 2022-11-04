Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s current price.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Argus decreased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.56.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $204.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.98. Illumina has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,408.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Illumina by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

