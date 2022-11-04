Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $340.00 to $330.00. The stock had previously closed at $211.93, but opened at $202.76. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Illumina shares last traded at $223.87, with a volume of 27,207 shares changing hands.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.56.
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,759.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
