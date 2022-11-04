Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.83

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.80. Immutep shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 51,706 shares.

Immutep Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15.

Institutional Trading of Immutep

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Immutep by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Immutep during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Immutep by 3.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,116,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,299 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemo-immunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer.

