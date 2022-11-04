Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) is one of 47 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Imperial Petroleum to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million -$3.64 million -1.55 Imperial Petroleum Competitors $709.30 million $219.19 million 7.97

Imperial Petroleum’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum. Imperial Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

2.7% of Imperial Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Imperial Petroleum and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Imperial Petroleum Competitors 162 852 1364 13 2.51

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 35.40%. Given Imperial Petroleum’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Imperial Petroleum has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum 22.61% 301.33% 5.96% Imperial Petroleum Competitors 21.23% 32.64% 9.47%

Summary

Imperial Petroleum peers beat Imperial Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

