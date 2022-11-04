Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells $520,000.00 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE IR traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. 2,538,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,408. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 246,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 31,004 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

