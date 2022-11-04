Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Innodata Price Performance
INOD opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Innodata has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata
About Innodata
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
