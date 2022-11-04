Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Innodata Price Performance

INOD opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Innodata has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

About Innodata

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Innodata by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Innodata by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innodata by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Innodata by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Innodata by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

