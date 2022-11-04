Insider Buying: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Major Shareholder Buys $14,550.00 in Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $14,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,613,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,475,047.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 11,800 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $11,210.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 21,844 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $18,348.96.

On Thursday, October 13th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 17,394 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $13,741.26.

On Monday, October 10th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 49,478 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $41,066.74.

On Friday, October 7th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 122,952 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $105,738.72.

On Monday, October 3rd, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 652 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $593.32.

On Friday, September 30th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 1,835 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $1,541.40.

On Monday, September 26th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 25,252 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $20,959.16.

ReWalk Robotics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RWLK opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 270.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

RWLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 216.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

