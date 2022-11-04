Insider Buying: The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Director Buys 2,573 Shares of Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) Director John Charles Pfeifer purchased 2,573 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $23,748.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Manitowoc Trading Up 4.3 %

MTW stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 242,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,826. The firm has a market cap of $340.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

MTW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading

