Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CFO Sells 3,711 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CFO Brian Poff sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $399,860.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,293.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ADUS traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,768. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $112.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average is $90.32.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 543,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

