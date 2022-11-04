Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells 565 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00.

GoDaddy Stock Down 7.0 %

GoDaddy stock traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.88.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

