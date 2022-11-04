Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells 565 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00.
GoDaddy Stock Down 7.0 %
GoDaddy stock traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.86.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.