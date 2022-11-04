Insider Selling: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Major Shareholder Sells 4,148 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $292,434.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,244,081 shares in the company, valued at $158,207,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nicholas Joseph Petitti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,221 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $301,041.72.

On Friday, October 28th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,537 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $331,881.55.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,618 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $336,513.66.

On Monday, October 24th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,615 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $330,526.30.

On Friday, October 21st, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,557 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $319,582.41.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 290 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $20,068.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $206,532.15.

On Friday, August 19th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,030 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $211,130.40.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,047 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $213,716.58.

On Monday, August 15th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,071 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $216,474.79.

Greif Stock Up 4.1 %

Greif stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.42. 5,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,787. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average is $64.04. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

