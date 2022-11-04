Insider Selling: Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Sells $77,546.70 in Stock

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) Director James M. Baker sold 3,730 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $77,546.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Investar Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.50. Investar Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Investar had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 29.21%. Equities analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Investar Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Investar’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Several research firms have commented on ISTR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Investar to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Investar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Investar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Investar by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Investar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Investar by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

