Insider Selling: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Insider Sells $30,225,000.00 in Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.07. The company has a market cap of $250.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

