Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,542,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,347,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,939,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, October 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $1,372,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $1,353,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $1,652,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $1,740,900.00.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $10.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,066,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.13 and a 200 day moving average of $143.84. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $376.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.21.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Moderna by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Moderna by 20.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Moderna by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 4.5% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

