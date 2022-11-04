Insider Selling: Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nikola Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NKLA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.96. 15,156,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,371,244. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,103,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 342,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 831,160 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 0.8% during the third quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 3,296,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 17.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,507,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 371,943 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 33.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 418,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

