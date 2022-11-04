Insider Selling: Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Nikola Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ NKLA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.96. 15,156,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,371,244. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.51.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Nikola
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,103,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 342,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 831,160 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 0.8% during the third quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 3,296,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 17.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,507,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 371,943 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 33.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 418,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.
Nikola Company Profile
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nikola (NKLA)
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.