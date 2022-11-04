Insider Selling: Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Sells $98,540.00 in Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $98,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,199,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,075,938.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 27,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $105,325.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 25,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $95,250.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 24,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $92,610.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 6,322 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $23,707.50.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 28,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $106,120.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 6,200 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $23,250.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 4,694 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $17,649.44.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 14,909 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $56,057.84.

On Monday, October 10th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 1,977 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $7,413.75.

On Friday, October 7th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 27,207 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $104,202.81.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

Permianville Royalty Trust Dividend Announcement

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

