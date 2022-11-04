Insider Selling: Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) CFO Sells $23,672.46 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $23,672.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,561.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Catinazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, September 27th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 443 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $10,069.39.

On Thursday, September 8th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $787,710.00.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $20.94 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 13,243.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,784,000 after buying an additional 1,667,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,039,000 after buying an additional 1,524,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,015,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,300,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,780,000 after buying an additional 300,589 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.