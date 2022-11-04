Insider Selling: Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) SVP Sells $160,000.00 in Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $164.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

