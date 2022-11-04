Insider Selling: UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) CEO Sells $282,060.00 in Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $178.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.31. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $214.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.94.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNF. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 4.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 22,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

