Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.23-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.87-0.98 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSP shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Stock Performance

NSP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.39. 166,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Insperity has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $125.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 472.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Insperity will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $2,001,075.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,927,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $2,001,075.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,927,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,864 shares of company stock valued at $10,231,244 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 129.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $13,112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Insperity by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,122 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 86.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.