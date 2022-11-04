Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

