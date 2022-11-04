Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $16,895,000. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $93.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average of $96.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

