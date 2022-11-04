Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

