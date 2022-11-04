Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at $805,680,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,121 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,684,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 970.9% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,204,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,369,000 after buying an additional 1,999,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 18,295.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,486,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after buying an additional 1,478,841 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWZ traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.09. 832,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,379,836. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

