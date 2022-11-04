Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.5% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,541 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $324.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.59 and a 200 day moving average of $276.31. The company has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $328.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

